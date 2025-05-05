Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Visa Stock Up 1.5 %
V opened at $347.66 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,208 shares of company stock worth $48,905,978 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.