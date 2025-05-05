Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Visa Stock Up 1.5 %

V opened at $347.66 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $645.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,208 shares of company stock worth $48,905,978 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

