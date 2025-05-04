511 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,155,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

