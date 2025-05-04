Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,387 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.57. The stock has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.