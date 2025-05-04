Beck Bode LLC Sells 899 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. This represents a 41.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

NYSE CRM opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

