Accredited Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.71 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. The trade was a 55.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

