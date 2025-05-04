AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

