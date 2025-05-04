Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,259 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,738,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 98,319 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 602,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.46 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

