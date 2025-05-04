35,861 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,880. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
MRVL stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
