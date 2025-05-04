35,861 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,880. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,938. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

