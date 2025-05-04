Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,958,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,035,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $510,537,000 after acquiring an additional 185,014 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 486,618 shares of company stock worth $155,887,459. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.