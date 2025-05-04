Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $5.41 Billion Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,544,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,406,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $189.82 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $702.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

