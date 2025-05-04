Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bakala Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bakala Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

