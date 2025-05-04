Best Financial Stocks To Follow Now – May 3rd

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, Berkshire Hathaway, and Block are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, asset managers and other institutions that provide financial services. Their performance is closely tied to interest rates, credit conditions and overall economic health. Investors often view financial stocks as potential sources of dividend income and as beneficiaries of rising rates or economic expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,384,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,582. The stock has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $393.11 and a one year high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 109,088,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,277,774. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,084,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,592. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.90. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $399.21 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded down $11.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,184,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,913. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Read More