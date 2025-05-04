BNP Paribas Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNP Paribas reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,126,000. AmeriServ Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 167,560 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

