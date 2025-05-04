BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Acquires Shares of 403,710 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 403,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $127,352,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,079,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Visa by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $347.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,711,258. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

