Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $65.50 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $65,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $203.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.50 billion, a PE ratio of 166.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.51 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

