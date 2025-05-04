Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

