Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $590,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,145,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 97 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.00.

Linde Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $454.95 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.29 and a 200-day moving average of $449.47.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

