Bellevue Group AG Boosts Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Natera were worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,099,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,958,000 after buying an additional 328,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,537,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Natera from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $7,694,633.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,857.52. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $49,923.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,843,490.30. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,601 shares of company stock worth $29,831,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

