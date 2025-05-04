AlTi Global Inc. Sells 225 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AlTi Global Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

SPGI stock opened at $506.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

