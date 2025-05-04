Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 601,539 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,719,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTV opened at $168.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

