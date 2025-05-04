Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 158,766 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $825,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $323.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.18 and its 200-day moving average is $357.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

