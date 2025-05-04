UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,679,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,753 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,367,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

UNH opened at $398.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.45. The stock has a market cap of $362.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $393.11 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

