The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,263,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,408 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,558,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a market cap of $376.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330,060 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

