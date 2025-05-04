BNP Paribas Sells 2,626 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP Paribas trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.0% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $707.28 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $728.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $671.24 and a 200-day moving average of $614.02.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
