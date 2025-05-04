BNP Paribas Has $8.06 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BNP Paribas boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $928.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $916.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.14.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.81 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.