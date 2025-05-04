Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

