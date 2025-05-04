Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $330,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in Bank of America by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,582,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.3 %

Bank of America stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

