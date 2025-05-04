Benchstone Capital Management LP Takes $21.34 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,338,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.2% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Benchstone Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.