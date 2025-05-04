Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 95,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,162,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.25.

Shares of MSI opened at $406.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.27 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

