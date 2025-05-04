Ancora Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 719,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.