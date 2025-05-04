Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,629,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $26,216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

