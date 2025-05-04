AlTi Global Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.