Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.9% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $58,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $168.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

