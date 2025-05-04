Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56. The company has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

