Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,264,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,239,333,000 after buying an additional 687,050 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.51 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

