Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 1st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, and Vertiv are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,642,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,755,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.21 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $904.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.67.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.27. Oracle has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.04. 10,065,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

