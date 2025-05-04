Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.72% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,845,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

VIG opened at $193.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

