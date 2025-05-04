Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 880.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,289 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $117.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

