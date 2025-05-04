Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is Beck Bode LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,544,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 539,400 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

XEL opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

