Beck Bode LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $72,842,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

CYBR stock opened at $357.28 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.39 and its 200-day moving average is $336.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

