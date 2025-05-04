Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,886 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.