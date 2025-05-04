4,936 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

