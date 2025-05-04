Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 14,126 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 16,353.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after buying an additional 583,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MSCI by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after buying an additional 319,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,003,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $126,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total transaction of $2,621,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $555.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $468.43 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

