BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $76.39 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $89.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

