AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $642.77 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $286.21 and a 52-week high of $653.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

