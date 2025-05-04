Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $46,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,919. This trade represents a 19.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,125 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,049. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $440.58 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 863.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.95.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

