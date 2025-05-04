ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Williams Trading dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

