Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 11,037 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

