AlTi Global Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $481.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.80 and its 200 day moving average is $448.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.