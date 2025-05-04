iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $286,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

